Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Trimmed by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $12,493,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock opened at $144.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $144.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.