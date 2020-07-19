Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $457,278,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,540,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,342 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

NYSE MMC opened at $113.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.70. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The company has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

