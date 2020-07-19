Martin Court Buys 7 Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court bought 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,944 ($23.92) per share, for a total transaction of £136.08 ($167.46).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Victrex alerts:

On Tuesday, June 16th, Martin Court bought 6 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,018 ($24.83) per share, for a total transaction of £121.08 ($149.00).

On Monday, May 18th, Martin Court bought 6 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,982 ($24.39) per share, for a total transaction of £118.92 ($146.35).

VCT opened at GBX 1,940 ($23.87) on Friday. Victrex plc has a one year low of GBX 1,645 ($20.24) and a one year high of GBX 2,574 ($31.68). The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,995.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,119.09.

Victrex (LON:VCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported GBX 47.60 ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Victrex plc will post 13753.131019 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VCT. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.61) price target on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Victrex from GBX 1,690 ($20.80) to GBX 1,660 ($20.43) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,989.55 ($24.48).

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.