Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLB)

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 30,107 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 500% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,017 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:XLB opened at $61.16 on Friday. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.39.

About Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

