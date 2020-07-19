Med Biogene (OTCMKTS:MBGNF) Trading Up 219%

Med Biogene Inc (OTCMKTS:MBGNF)’s stock price shot up 219% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

About Med Biogene (OTCMKTS:MBGNF)

Med BioGene Inc, a life science company, focuses on the development and commercialization of genomic-based clinical laboratory diagnostic tests for cancer. Its products include the GeneFx Lung, a gene expression-based test for early-stage non-small-cell lung cancer that assists in identifying patients for adjuvant chemotherapy.

