Medley Capital Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, July 27th (NYSE:MCC)

Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 27th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of Medley Capital stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.68, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.79. Medley Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 422.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medley Capital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medley Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 69,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $52,743.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 163,942 shares of company stock valued at $118,860 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Medley Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medley Capital by 75.2% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 140,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 60,426 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Medley Capital in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Fondren Management LP lifted its stake in Medley Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 1,166,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

About Medley Capital

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

