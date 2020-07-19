Melissa Lora Sells 8,202 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $260,003.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:KBH opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $40.51.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $913.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on KB Home from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of KB Home by 4.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth $410,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,762,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.