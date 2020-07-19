Mercantile Bank (MBWM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. On average, analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

MBWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th.

In related news, Director Michael H. Price sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,259 shares in the company, valued at $959,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

