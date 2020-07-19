Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stake Boosted by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 52.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 1,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 20,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $956,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 81.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $867.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $878.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $809.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $754.03.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $722.20.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.84, for a total value of $636,173.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.96, for a total transaction of $527,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,366.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,046. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

