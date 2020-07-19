MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,319 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,850,000 after acquiring an additional 718,276 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 115.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 903,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 24,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MGM shares. ValuEngine upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

NYSE:MGM opened at $16.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

