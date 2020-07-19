Michael Glennon Buys 1,297,484 Shares of Benjamin Hornigold (ASX:BHD) Stock

Benjamin Hornigold (ASX:BHD) insider Michael Glennon purchased 1,297,484 shares of Benjamin Hornigold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$259,496.80 ($177,737.53).

Michael Glennon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Michael Glennon purchased 221,531 shares of Benjamin Hornigold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,306.20 ($30,346.71).

About Benjamin Hornigold

Benjamin Hornigold Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with an exposure to investment portfolio, which is invested in a small number of investments in undervalued assets that provide growth opportunities with the aim of achieving above average returns over the medium to long term.

