Michael Kauffman Sells 7,500 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $145,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,122 shares in the company, valued at $10,786,020.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Kauffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $146,475.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $122,775.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $138,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.53% and a negative return on equity of 208.07%. The company had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KPTI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.99 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $62,487,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,790,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,852,000 after purchasing an additional 951,061 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $11,463,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,313,000 after buying an additional 557,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 108.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,045,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,085,000 after buying an additional 544,295 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

