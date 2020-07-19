Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,011 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.4% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,648 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 816,072 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $166,079,000 after acquiring an additional 25,514 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 41,928 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.58.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $202.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.03 and a 200-day moving average of $175.60. The firm has a market cap of $1,538.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

