Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 82.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,928 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.58.

MSFT opened at $202.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1,538.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.