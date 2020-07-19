Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,720,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $202.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.60. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,538.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.58.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

