Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT Raised to $90.00 at Citigroup

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock’s current price.

MIDD has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp upgraded Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Middleby has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Middleby will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,750 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.76 per share, with a total value of $99,330.00. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.73 per share, with a total value of $196,371.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,679.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,660 shares of company stock worth $495,723. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 587.4% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 532.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

