Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 7,640.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,407 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Moderna were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,025,140 shares in the company, valued at $99,272,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 4,269 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $192,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,692,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,175,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,266,525 shares of company stock valued at $142,868,752. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.48. Moderna Inc has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $95.21. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.17 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 963.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Moderna from $41.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Moderna from $63.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.69.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

