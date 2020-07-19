Monness Crespi & Hardt Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $600.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.64.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $492.99 on Friday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The firm has a market cap of $216.82 billion, a PE ratio of 83.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,305,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,696,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,050 shares of company stock valued at $93,467,738 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $863,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Netflix by 1,211.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

