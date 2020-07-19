Montecito Bank & Trust Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.8% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.91. The stock has a market cap of $393.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

