National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NGG. HSBC cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Grid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NGG stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. National Grid has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average is $59.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the second quarter worth about $1,104,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 1.8% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 61,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 165.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 35,495 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 17.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,043,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,800,000 after purchasing an additional 154,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

