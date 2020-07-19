Negative News Coverage Likely to Affect Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) Share Price

News stories about Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Advantage Lithium earned a coverage optimism score of -2.44 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Advantage Lithium has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 million and a P/E ratio of -16.56.

About Advantage Lithium

Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.

