Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $470.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $460.00 to $470.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.64.

NFLX stock opened at $492.99 on Friday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $458.67 and its 200 day moving average is $396.78. The company has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a PE ratio of 83.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,050 shares of company stock valued at $93,467,738. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 568.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 260.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.7% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

