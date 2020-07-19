Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $550.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen from $535.00 to $550.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.64.

NFLX stock opened at $492.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a PE ratio of 83.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,696,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,050 shares of company stock worth $93,467,738. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,195,984,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 27.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after buying an additional 2,936,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Netflix by 181.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,266,751,000 after buying an additional 2,176,569 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Netflix by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

