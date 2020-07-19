Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $625.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $535.00 to $625.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on NFLX. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.64.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $492.99 on Friday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $458.67 and its 200-day moving average is $396.78. The stock has a market cap of $216.82 billion, a PE ratio of 83.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,050 shares of company stock valued at $93,467,738 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 176,141.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 6.5% in the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.