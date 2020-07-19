NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Raymond James also issued estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$96.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS stock opened at C$85.35 on Friday. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a twelve month low of C$44.00 and a twelve month high of C$96.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$79.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.79 billion.

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

