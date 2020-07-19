North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires Shares of 210 DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,415,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,583 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,917,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,363,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,888,000 after buying an additional 2,141,699 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 29.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,919 shares during the period.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Argus upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Edward Jones began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.69.

NYSE DLR opened at $143.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.98. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $158.36. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $150,005.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,773 shares of company stock worth $5,343,948 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.