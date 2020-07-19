North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 220 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 500.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 503.4% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 36,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 30,421 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.68.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $306.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.92. The stock has a market cap of $290.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

