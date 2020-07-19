North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 89.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,747 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 45,882 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.08.

Shares of SIX opened at $20.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.75 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

