North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $22.37 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,313 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.9% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,032,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,330,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,924,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $385.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $353.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,670.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

