North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $33,000 Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.13.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $136.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.43. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

