North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,230 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 112.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

