Northland Securities Raises Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target to $4.50

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Northland Securities from $3.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 44.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.64.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $202.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.52.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. 62.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 74,858 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 64,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

