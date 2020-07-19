Northside Capital Management LLC Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northside Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.8% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $385.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,670.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

