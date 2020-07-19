ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Lowered to $33.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s previous close.

OKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ONEOK from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.62.

Shares of OKE opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. ONEOK has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,427,000 after buying an additional 58,001 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

