Optimum Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Kroger were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,632,000 after purchasing an additional 326,342 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 12.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 862,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after purchasing an additional 92,774 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $11,267,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Kroger by 2,270.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,534,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.01.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Grieshaber, Jr. sold 33,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,400.00. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,059 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. CSFB raised their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.77.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.