Optimum Investment Advisors Has $35,000 Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 344.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Paypal were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Paypal in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BofA Securities increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Paypal from $147.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.28.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $173.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.14 and a 200-day moving average of $128.32.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

