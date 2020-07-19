Optimum Investment Advisors Invests $40,000 in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 535,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 225,214 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 696.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 67,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 59,219 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 90,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 52,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,186.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.38. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Commercial Metals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

