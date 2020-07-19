Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 88.8% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 508.8% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DAL shares. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne P. Jackson bought 25,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $579,587.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.41. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

