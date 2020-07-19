Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Anthem were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $3,675,210,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,783 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,049,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $266.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.43. The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $309.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Cfra raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.31.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $5,042,044.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,665,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,771 shares of company stock worth $11,041,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

