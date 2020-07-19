Optimum Investment Advisors Takes Position in Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX)

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 4,347.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period.

Get Equinox Gold Cp alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equinox Gold Cp in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Equinox Gold Cp in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

NASDAQ:EQX opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. Equinox Gold Cp has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $11.83.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter.

Equinox Gold Cp Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Cp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold Cp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.