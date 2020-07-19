Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to announce $166.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.10 million and the highest is $172.00 million. Ormat Technologies reported sales of $184.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year sales of $720.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $709.80 million to $728.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $798.41 million, with estimates ranging from $779.80 million to $816.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average is $69.98. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 60.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 160.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

