Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,880 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 55,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $60,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 60.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

ORA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

