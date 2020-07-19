Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 2,607 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $155,052,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,136,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 123.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,427,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,089,000 after buying an additional 1,341,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,414,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,028,439,000 after purchasing an additional 669,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,738,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,443.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPD. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $79.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.77. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

