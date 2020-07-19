Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 753 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.5% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,731.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,233.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,808.74.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

