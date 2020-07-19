Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 128.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -73.37 and a beta of 1.82. Upwork Inc has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.04 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,858 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $284,387.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory C. Gretsch bought 96,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,614.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 353,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,031.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UPWK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.