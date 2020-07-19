Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 325 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in 3M by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in 3M by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in 3M by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in 3M by 1,119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 19,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of MMM opened at $159.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

