Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,936,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,527,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth $493,000. Port Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 590,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 149,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth $2,269,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

EQC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 129.65, a current ratio of 129.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.27.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $3.25. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 673.78% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

