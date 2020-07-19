Parallel Advisors LLC Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 423,888 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 306,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

In related news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $542,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $23.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.