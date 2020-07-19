Parallel Advisors LLC Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Linde by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 175,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,395,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth about $15,709,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 643.3% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN stock opened at $242.67 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $245.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.76 and its 200-day moving average is $198.44.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.47.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.