Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,446 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,109,329,000 after buying an additional 645,024 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in FedEx by 47.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $403,607,000 after purchasing an additional 62,064 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $311,084,000 after purchasing an additional 135,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FedEx by 212.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,225 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.08.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $1,456,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,550 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,258 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $165.98 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.77 and a 200-day moving average of $135.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

